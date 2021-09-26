Buffalo Fire Department hosts Make-A-Wish fundraiser tailgate

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New Yorkers are combining their two loves the Bills, and helping people in need.

The Buffalo Fire Department held a special tailgate next to its station on Southside Parkway.

Money raised Sunday is going to benefit Make-A-Wish. The firefighter union says out of all the charities its members help, Make-A-Wish is one of their favorites.

They all know someone who’s been helped by the non-profit.

“I myself personally have a Make-A-Wish child. My daughter Molly has cystic fibrosis. So for me personally, it’s a charity that I believe strongly in,” said Chris Whelan, Buffalo Professional Firefighters Local 282.

“And anyone I’ve ever talked to whos dealt with Make-A-Wish is just blown away by what they do and how they’re treated. It’s an amazing charity and to support it is a no-brainer.”

The News four 97-Rock radiothon starts this week. We’ll be raising money for Make-A-Wish from Septmber 30 at 6 a.m. all the way until October 1 at 10 a.m.