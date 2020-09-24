Eastern Hills Mall Duff’s giving half of Thursday’s in-person dining proceeds to Make-A-Wish

(WIVB) — The Duff’s in the Eastern Hills Mall is giving away half of the money it makes from in-person dining sales on Thursday to Make-A-Wish WNY.

This announcement came as Make-A-Wish began its annual Radiothon.

Take note, this is the only Duff’s location doing this today if you’d like to help out.

To donate to Make-A-Wish, call (716) 587-8500. To participate in the auction, call (716) 587-8577.

MAKE-A-WISH | Learn more about Make-A-Wish here.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.