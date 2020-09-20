Franklinville boy’s wish to turn back yard into “Jurassic Farm” comes true thanks to Make-A-Wish

FRANKLINVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dustin Keech is an expert in dinosaurs; he also loves animals. And thanks to Make-A-Wish, Dustin was able to combine his two passions into one by turning his backyard into a “Jurassic Farm.”

Dustin’s wish? A barn, five goats and a fence right in his backyard. His mother, Jennifer Kellogg, says it’s perfect for Dustin, who would have an entire zoo if he could.

“He’s an animal kid. With his Dravet Syndrome he can’t do a lot of physical activity so he got into animals at a young age,” Kellogg explained.

Dravet Syndrome is a rare genetic disease that causes epilepsy. On top of that, Kellogg says it also causes Dustin to have mobility issues and learning disabilities.

But this weekend, Dustin was able to focus on something other than his illness thanks to Make-A-Wish, and become the best farmer he can be.

