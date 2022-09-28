(WIVB) — The 28th annual Make-A-Wish Radiothon, hosted by News 4 and 97 Rock, starts at 6 a.m. Thursday morning, running through 10 a.m. on Friday. News 4 will bring you live coverage and guest interviews from the Radiothon, beginning an hour before the event kicks off.

To donate to Make-A-Wish, call (716) 587-8500. Donors can also request a song or mention on 97 Rock. To donate online, click here. All donations help create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses and are 100% tax-deductible. Donors can receive a free 26 Shirts t-shirt for donations of $75 or more.

There will also be two auctions — an online silent auction and a live auction — featuring Buffalo sports memorabilia, autographed guitars from artists such as David Bowie, Alice Cooper and the Goo Goo Dolls, designer bags, art, various experiences around Western New York, and more.

The online auction closes at 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 2. To bid, click here. To participate in the live auction, call (716) 587-8577. The list of items that will be available in the live auction can be seen at this link.

Duff’s Famous Wings and Sto Lat Bar will each be hosting a happy hour on Thursday to benefit Make-A-Wish at their Transit Road (Williamsville) locations. The Duff’s happy hour will take place from 5:30-8 p.m. with 100% of sales supporting Make-A-Wish. The Sto Lat happy hour will run from 7-9:30 p.m., with 100% of bar sales and select appetizers supporting the foundation.

Live coverage of the Radiothon can be viewed above, starting at 5 a.m. Thursday. To learn more about Make-A-Wish, click here.