How to get 26 Shirts’ newest design by donating to Make-A-Wish

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Every year, 26 Shirts creates a new design for the Make-A-Wish Radiothon.

Thursday morning on Wake Up, we got to chat with the man behind the philanthropic company, Del Reid. Reid showed us the new shirt people can get for free if they donate at least $60 during the Radiothon.

Related Content 27th Annual Make-A-Wish Radiothon begins Thursday

WATCH LIVE | Make-A-Wish Radiothon 2021

Want to make a donation? Call (716) 306-2660 or click/tap here to make a donation. Additionally, you can bid on online auction items here.

MORE | Make-A-Wish WNY shares how local kids’ lives are made brighter through donations