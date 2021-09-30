Lighthouse Technology Services donates $2,500 during Make-A-Wish Radiothon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lighthouse Technology Services’ Randy Harris announced on Wake Up! this morning that the company is donating $2,500 during the Make-A-Wish Radiothon.

Harris is a volunteer and board member of Make-A-Wish WNY.

WATCH LIVE | Make-A-Wish Radiothon 2021

Want to help? Call (716) 306-2660 or click/tap here to make a donation. Additionally, you can bid on online auction items here.

MORE | 27th Annual Make-A-Wish Radiothon begins Thursday