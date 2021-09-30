Lighthouse Technology Services donates $2,500 during Make-A-Wish Radiothon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lighthouse Technology Services’ Randy Harris announced on Wake Up! this morning that the company is donating $2,500 during the Make-A-Wish Radiothon.

Harris is a volunteer and board member of Make-A-Wish WNY.

