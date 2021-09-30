Local Make-A-Wish mother pays it forward

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 and 97 Rock’s Make-A-Wish Radiothon is well underway. And there is yet another way to help this worthy cause, by stopping at the Delta Sonic on Orchard Park Rd in Orchard Park or the Clarence location, on Transit road, near Sheridan Drive.

Both sites are collecting donations through Oct. 1st. News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak and Dave Jickster of 97 Rock were out collecting at the Orchard Park location, today.

Before heading to work this morning, dozens came to donate through our 27th Annual Make-A-Wish radiothon. Posting up at Delta Sonic is a tradition 97 Rock and News 4 started a few years back, to help raise some extra money for wish kids fighting critical illnesses.

“It’s such an uplifting feeling for the kids who are going through awkward or uncomfortable treatment,” said Jickster. “It brings their spirts higher and their entire family’s spirits higher.”

Deanna Richardson was one of the many who came to pay it forward. She says Make-A-Wish was there for her son Timmy, who was diagnosed with Leukemia in 2018. “He fought cancer and Make-A-Wish gave him his dream to go to New York City and thank the fire fighters,” she said.

Timmy is doing great today and paying it forward in his own way, serving as a volunteer firefighter, in Cheektowaga.

His mother left a $25 donation to Make-A-Wish WNY and she’s asking fellow firefighters to follow suit.