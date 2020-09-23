Make-A-Wish: 13-year-old boy fighting sickle cell disease joins Will Smith at premiere of ‘Aladdin’

(WIVB)–13-year-old Christian Fletcher loves to sing, dance, and even act.

His love for the arts started at an early age as a condition he was born with limited him from playing sports.

“I can’t be as active with sickle cell,” Christian said.

Christian was diagnosed with sickle cell disease at just seven-days-old.

It’s a disease he lives with and fights every day. His mom Roxanne says it hasn’t always been easy.

“My son had a stroke at eight, at eight years old, on the basketball court,” Roxanne said.

When Make-A-Wish decided to grant a wish for Christian last year, he knew exactly what he wanted.

“I wanted to get tips from an actor who I admired and felt was a really cool person and cool actor.”

Christian wished to meet Will Smith in May of 2019. He joined him on the purple carpet at the premiere of Disney’s Aladdin.

“When I was told the wish was going to actually happen, it was a major surprise. I thought they wouldn’t have time for it,” he said.

Christian graduated from 8th grade not long after his wish was granted, and even used a quote from Will Smith for his yearbook picture.

Now Christian and his mom both say they couldn’t be more grateful to Make-A-Wish for the experience he’ll never forget.

“It is very, very inspirational and um once you get one of these wishes it makes you want to fight even more against whatever you are dealing with. It is like an extra ounce of motivation,” Christian said.

His mother Roxanne says, “they take them away from their normalcy which is the hospital walls and the beeping of the monitors and having to get the needles and blood drawn on a regular basis to just one day be able to have fun.”