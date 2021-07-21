Make-A-Wish creates a room fit for a Jedi

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Not a long time ago, in a town not far away… Make-A-Wish Western New York made a Lockport boy’s dream come true!

It’s a room fit for a Jedi. Six-year-old Santiago Schaus and his brother Gavyn received the Star Wars room of their dreams — complete with a visit from Darth Vader and company. Their parents worked with Make-A-Wish Western New York to make it happen, after the boys got back from a camping trip.

Santi has a form of Epilepsy and while he can’t speak, he was all smiles in his new space. His family adopted him three years ago from Columbia. And during that time, he and Gavyn have been able to connect and bond through Star Wars.

The brothers are happy to finally be able to share the same space. “For years Gavyn’s been asking to share a room with his brother and just now he’s finally medically able to share a room,” said their father, Chris Schaus. “We’re so grateful we could make it happen.”

