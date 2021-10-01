Make-A-Wish Radiothon raises $280,000 for local kids

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The number is in! This year’s Make-A-Wish Radiothon raised $280,000 for kids here in western New York.
The money helps grant “wishes” for kids who are battling critical illnesses, like cancer. Over the course of 28 hours, News 4 teamed up with 97 Rock to help Make-A-Wish WNY raise funds to make kids’ dreams come true.
Although the Radiothon is over, the online auction, which also raises money for Make-A-Wish, is ongoing until Sunday night at 8:30 p.m. Learn more about that here.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.