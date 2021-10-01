Make-A-Wish: Russ Salvatore, who gave away 30 overnight hotel stays, talks about giving back

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One of western New York’s most prominent philanthropists and restauranteurs paid us a visit on Wake Up! during the Make-A-Wish Radiothon.

Russell Salvatore says he’s been donating to the Make-A-Wish Radiothon for 18 years. Known for his generosity, Salvatore gave away 30 overnight stays at Salvatore’s Grand Hotel.

During the morning, Salvatore spoke about how he loves to give back to the community.

“It makes you feel good inside,” he says.

They’re sold out now, but the stays include breakfast, dinner and a jacuzzi. Altogether, the 30 reservations are worth about $10,000.

Salvatore told us this was an easy way to make money for Make-A-Wish.

“There’s no cocktail lounges in heaven, so give it back to the people who can use it,” he said.