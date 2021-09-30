Make-A-Wish: Santi’s dream bedroom makeover

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Santi was adopted three years ago while dealing with complex medical issues. Eventually, his wish of a dream bedroom makeover was granted!

Santi and his family joined us on Thursday morning to share more about the impact Make-A-Wish has had on their lives.

Watch the interview in the video above, and if you’d like to make a donation during the Make-A-Wish Radiothon, call (716) 306-2660 or click or tap here.

Additionally, you can bid on online auction items here.

WATCH LIVE | Make-A-Wish Radiothon 2021