Make-A-Wish: Santi’s dream bedroom makeover

Make-A-Wish

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Santi was adopted three years ago while dealing with complex medical issues. Eventually, his wish of a dream bedroom makeover was granted!

Santi and his family joined us on Thursday morning to share more about the impact Make-A-Wish has had on their lives.

Watch the interview in the video above, and if you’d like to make a donation during the Make-A-Wish Radiothon, call (716) 306-2660 or click or tap here.

Additionally, you can bid on online auction items here.

WATCH LIVE | Make-A-Wish Radiothon 2021

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now