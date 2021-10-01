Make-A-Wish: Sebastian, who wants to be spit on by a llama, meets an alpaca

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Friday morning at the Make-A-Wish Radiothon, we got to meet Sebastian!

Sebastian, who will be nine in December, has muscular dystrophy — a progressive muscle disease. As he ages, he’ll lose some of his abilities.

Although some kids wish to meet a celebrity or go on a special trip, Sebastian had a unique request for Make-A-Wish; He wants to be spit on by a llama.

Although that wish wasn’t completely granted during the morning, Sebastian got something in that ball park, and there’s more to come.

An alpaca, named Lucky, greeted Sebastian live on Wake Up. This happened as he learned he’ll be going to Hemstreet Farm Llamas in East Aurora later this month to meet lots of fuzzy-coated quadrupeds.

Watch the moment where this Wish Kid got the big surprise in the video above.