Make-A-Wish, WNY gives 5-year-old the ride of his life

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Make-A-Wish of Western New York has granted thousands and thousands of wishes for kids with critical illnesses. But Bray Winters’ wish is unique.

“I don’t think we’ve ever had a train conductor wish,” said Make-A-Wish Community Director, Kate Glaser. “So, we’re super excited about that.”

Like many 5-year-old boys, Bray loves cars, trains and anything that goes fast. So when he finally decided on a wish, it was all hands on deck for the Make-A-Wish and Macy’s team.

“Our people do it with heart, with enthusiasm, and I think we were just as excited as Bray was, for the moment we could actually show him that we had a train,” said Macy’s Store Manager, Lauren Begay.

Getting an electric train into the Macy’s at the Walden Galleria wasn’t an easy task, but the excitement was motivating.

“My people were actually on the computer searching for an in-store train, even before we were off the call,” said Begay.

Bray has muscular dystrophy. His family isn’t fighting just one battle. His brother, Bliss, has the same disease.

“Right now he’s fine, but eventually with time…like his brother is getting a little weaker, his muscles kind of deteriorate, and instead of getting stronger. Eventually, he’ll need a wheelchair, but right now he’s nice and strong and we hope for the best every day,” said Bray’s mom, Devon Winters.

A wish like Bray’s, cheers on the fight, and supports the resilience of these kids.

To learn more about Make-A-Wish, follow this link.