OneBridge Benefits’ Ben Indelicato announces $5,000 donation during Make-A-Wish Radiothon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ben Indelicato from OneBridge Benefits joined us Thursday morning during the Make-A-Wish Radiothon.

He announced a generous donation of $5,000 during his appearance on Wake Up!

If you’d like to make a donation during the Make-A-Wish Radiothon, call (716) 306-2660 or click or tap here. Additionally, you can bid on online auction items here.

WATCH LIVE | Make-A-Wish Radiothon 2021