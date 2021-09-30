OneBridge Benefits’ Ben Indelicato announces $5,000 donation during Make-A-Wish Radiothon

Make-A-Wish

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ben Indelicato from OneBridge Benefits joined us Thursday morning during the Make-A-Wish Radiothon.

He announced a generous donation of $5,000 during his appearance on Wake Up!

If you’d like to make a donation during the Make-A-Wish Radiothon, call (716) 306-2660 or click or tap here. Additionally, you can bid on online auction items here.

WATCH LIVE | Make-A-Wish Radiothon 2021

Make-A-Wish

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now