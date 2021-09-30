BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ben Indelicato from OneBridge Benefits joined us Thursday morning during the Make-A-Wish Radiothon.
He announced a generous donation of $5,000 during his appearance on Wake Up!
If you’d like to make a donation during the Make-A-Wish Radiothon, call (716) 306-2660 or click or tap here. Additionally, you can bid on online auction items here.
WATCH LIVE | Make-A-Wish Radiothon 2021
Make-A-Wish
- OneBridge Benefits’ Ben Indelicato announces $5,000 donation during Make-A-Wish Radiothon
- Make-A-Wish: Santi’s dream bedroom makeover
- Lighthouse Technology Services donates $2,500 during Make-A-Wish Radiothon
- How to get 26 Shirts’ newest design by donating to Make-A-Wish
- WATCH: Make-A-Wish WNY shares how local kids’ lives are made brighter through donations
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.