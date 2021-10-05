PHOTOS: 2021 Make-A-Wish Radiothon

This year’s Make-A-Wish Radiothon was another great success, raising $280,000 for local children battling critical illnesses.
Take a look at these photos from this year’s event, and learn more about how Make-A-Wish helps make kids’ dreams come true in the link below.
MAKE-A-WISH | See our coverage of this year’s Make-A-Wish Radiothon here.
Latest Posts
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.