Kenilworth Volunteer firefighter boot drive raises money for Make-A-Wish

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local firefighters are helping raise money for Make-A-Wish.

The Kenilworth Volunteer Fire Department held a boot drive at the corner of Sheridan and Niagara Falls Boulevard Saturday morning. The department has been doing this fundraiser for a few years now.

They say they’re happy to help Make-A-Wish and they couldn’t do it without help from the people of Western New York.

“Honestly, I don’t know how kyle feels. But I’m not surprised. This is WNY and this is what we do. We fill the boot and take care of people,” Jim McGee said.

“I mean year after year we see people that come up even if they don’t have that much money they take whatever is in their change drawer and dump it out for us. So, it’s just typical Buffalo stuff,” Kyle Bakowski said.

The Make-A-Wish Radiothon is on Thursday, September 30 from 6 a.m. to Friday, October 1 at 10 a.m. For more information, click here.