WATCH: Make-A-Wish WNY shares how local kids’ lives are made brighter through donations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — How does the Make-A-Wish Radiothon help local kids?

Some of our friends from Make-A-Wish WNY broke it down for us Thursday morning on Wake Up! as the Radiothon got underway.

In the videos above and below, you can hear from Development Manager Mary Hazel, Senior Manager Kate Glaser and Regional Director Ben Marchione.

They discussed the importance of Make-A-Wish and the excitement shared by children whose wishes are granted.

Want to help? Call (716) 306-2660 or click/tap here to make a donation.

Additionally, you can bid on online auction items here.

The Make-A-Wish Radiothon began Thursday morning and continues until Friday morning at 9 a.m. You can watch it live at this link.

