Western Regional OTB, Batavia Downs donate $4,500 to Make-A-Wish

(WIVB) — On the night before the Make-A-Wish Radiothon, a major donation is providing much support.

Western Regional OTB and Batavia Downs presented a $4,500 check to Make-A-Wish Wednesday afternoon.

Part of the proceeds came from chair rentals during their “Rockin’ the Downs” concert series held at Batavia Downs earlier this year.

“The ability to spread awareness and visibility throughout the ‘Rockin’ the Downs’ concert series, enjoy some great music, and beautiful nights out while raising crucial funds for kids right here in Batavia and beyond, it really means the world to us. We’ve been tremendously impacted. Our children throughout the pandemic have been isolated in many ways. Their challenges far exceeded anything that we’ve dealt with,” said Ben Marchione, Regional Director, Make-A-Wish Western New York.

Volunteers from Make-A-Wish worked the chair rental booth.

Those chairs carried a message, “The person sitting in this chair is helping to transform lives.”