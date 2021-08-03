WNY Wood Turners making wishes come true for nearly two decades

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The WNY Wood Turners have been helping children’s dreams come true for nearly two decades. “Through those 18 years, we’ve been able to donate $240,000 to Make-A-Wish WNY,” said WNY Wood Turners Fair Coordinator, Glenn Stellmach.

Its’ members from all across Western New York donate their time and materials to create wooden household items that give back. “We basically take the wood and turn it into different shapes,” said Stellmach. “Most everything is made by hand and no two will be exactly the same.”

You can find wooden bowls, toys, tops, ornaments, goblets and cutting boards .. you name it! Like every year past, they are located in the Woodcarvers exhibit in the Creative Arts building.

After a year off due to the pandemic, the group of volunteers is excited to be back at the Erie County Fair, soon. And like every year, proceeds from all items sold go to Make-A-Wish WNY.

“They work tirelessly, all year, using their own product to create these incredible pieces of art with wood working and wood turning and then they sell it all at the fair and all to support local wishes,” said Make-A-Wish WNY Manager of Development, Mary Hazel. “It’s truly incredible.”

In 2019, the group raised $24,000 dollars in those 12 days at the fair and they hope to break that record this year. “Everything comes out of the heart with us and everything is 100% donated,” said Stellmach. “We don’t get anything out of it, other than the satisfaction of helping these kids.”

For more information on WNY Wood Turners, head here.