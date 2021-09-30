WNYers share how Make-A-Wish has touched their lives

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Our Make-A-Wish Radiothon with 97 Rock is in full swing.

Until 10 p.m. Friday morning we’ll be at the Eastern Hills Mall, raising money for the cause.

We’ve been hearing incredible stories from Make-A-Wish recipients and their families about how the organization has personally helped them.

Watch the stories below:

Local firefighters speak on why helping Make-A-Wish is important to them

Grandmother and volunteer shares her Make-A-Wish story

Local Make-A-Wish mother: ‘I have never felt as much love as the day his wish was granted’

Make-A-Wish helps recipient fulfill dream of visiting Germany

Checking in with Make-A-Wish recipient Bella

Carson’s Make-A-Wish story

For more information and how to donate online, click here. You can also donate by calling (716) 306-2660.

The number to bid on live auction items is (716) 306-2661.