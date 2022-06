BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Many people hit the pavement at Wilkeson Pointe Sunday to help those with cerebral palsy.

The Make Lemonade Foundation held its Laps of Love event Sunday morning. Funds were raised to provide physical therapy grants to those with cerebral palsy.

Julia Kahoury along with her brother Joey, who was born with the disorder participated and said it was refreshing to feel accepted.

The Make Lemonade Foundation set out the goal of raising $30,000