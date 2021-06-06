Make LemonAide Foundation for Cerebral Palsy hosts fundraiser for physical therapy program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the next week Western New Yorkers are running, walking and rolling to support the Make LemonAide Foundation for Cerebral Palsy.

This is the foundation’s only major fundraiser this year.

They hope to bring in $30,000 to support the physical therapy grant program. That expands access to CP’s first step recovery model.

“People I have talked to they have uh most often don’t even know what CP is — let alone how it affects people and how monumental it is to someone’s life. So fundraisers like this are so important because it goes to show how this affects peoples day to day life,” said participant Dylan Heine.

Lauren Walier is the founder of the Make LemonAide Foundation. She’s battled cerebral palsy since she was one year old.

Her aunt says this event is all about building awareness.

“Bring your friends and family, we can all use a little bit of love in our lives. So Laps of Love is the most inclusive event that we are trying to make here today,” said Marketing Executive Carol Walier.

