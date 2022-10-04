WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 is partnering with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center for this year’s Mammothon.

Between October 3-7, Roswell Park is encouraging 400 women to schedule a mammogram. The two-day live drive event is happening October 4 and 5.

Roswell Park says women should take part in yearly mammograms once they turn 40. They say that with routine mammograms, a woman’s risk of dying from breast cancer is reduced by 30 to 50 percent.

News 4’s Jacquie Walker was at Breast Care of Western New York in Williamsville talking to experts on Tuesday. You can watch all of the live interviews and see more information below.

Dr. Ermelinda Bonaccio, Chair, Department of Diagnostic Radiology

Dr. Marie Quinn, Director of Breast Imaging

Sharon Sanford, patient and Dr. Mariola Poss, Breast Surgery Specialist

Jomary Colon, Esperanza y Vida

Dr. David Crooks, Surgical Oncologist, Roswell Park

Roswell Park staff

To schedule your mammogram through Roswell Park, call 1-800-767-9355 or schedule it online here.