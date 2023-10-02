BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and News 4 is proud to once again partner in the annual Mammothon event.
Early detection is crucial in the fight against breast cancer. Mammothon has a goal of encouraging 500 women to sign up for a mammogram by this Friday, at either Roswell Park’s downtown Buffalo location or Breast Care of WNY.
To schedule an appointment, visit roswellpark.org/mammo or call 1-800-ROSWELL (767-3955).
Roswell Park says women should receive yearly mammograms once they turn 40. They say that with routine mammograms, a woman’s risk of dying from breast cancer can be reduced by 30 to 50 percent.
You can learn more by tuning in to News 4 on Tuesday and Wednesday as Jacquie Walker and Ali Touhey speak with doctors about the latest science and the importance of screening.
Latest Local News
New on WIVB.com
* * *
Nick Veronica is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team as the Digital Executive Producer in 2021. He previously worked at NBC Sports and The Buffalo News. You can follow Nick on Facebook, Twitter and Threads. See more of his work here.