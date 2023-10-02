BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and News 4 is proud to once again partner in the annual Mammothon event.

Early detection is crucial in the fight against breast cancer. Mammothon has a goal of encouraging 500 women to sign up for a mammogram by this Friday, at either Roswell Park’s downtown Buffalo location or Breast Care of WNY.

To schedule an appointment, visit roswellpark.org/mammo or call 1-800-ROSWELL (767-3955).

Roswell Park says women should receive yearly mammograms once they turn 40. They say that with routine mammograms, a woman’s risk of dying from breast cancer can be reduced by 30 to 50 percent.

You can learn more by tuning in to News 4 on Tuesday and Wednesday as Jacquie Walker and Ali Touhey speak with doctors about the latest science and the importance of screening.