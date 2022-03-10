BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thursday, city leaders and other groups unveiled the first new master plan for Buffalo Parks in over 30 years.

The Trust for Public Land worked with the city on this plan, along with the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation.

That plan emphasizes better access to parks for underserved neighborhoods in the queen city.

“Coordinating with Buffalo Public Schools for more access to their playgrounds, which we’ve been working, on for the last year. to reviewing historic capital spending on how we prioritize future improvements, to developing and coordinating more on volunteer efforts,” said Andrew Raab, commissioner, Buffalo Deputy Parks & Recreation.

About $43 million from the American Rescue Plan will be used for these projects.