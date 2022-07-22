BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Buffalo and Tops Friendly Markets are partnering with grocery delivery app Instacart to support East Side residents who are not yet comfortable returning to in-store grocery shopping.
Mayor Brown will speak on this at 1 p.m.
Buffalo F.A.T.H.E.R.S. distributed free bags of groceries at this event donated by Instacart. The bags went out to the first 300 people in attendance at the Tops announcement.
