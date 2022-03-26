CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bags and boxes are piled high at McDuffies Bakery locations in Clarence, Hamburg, and East Aurora. A shop that is normally a hotspot to get shortbread cookies, frozen pot pies and perogies, is now also a drop-off location to support Ukraine.

Those boxes will be donated to the Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Cheektowaga, and will eventually make their way to those in need.

The church is asking for donations of baby food, baby clothes and personal hygiene items.

They also have a way to support Ukraine while satisfying your sweet tooth. The family-owned bakery is selling Ukrainian flag cookies for $4, with 100% of the proceeds going to the Ukrainian American Freedom Foundation. So far, they have raised around $6,000.

McDuffies Bakery’s owner, Brian Thomas, said it’s heartwarming to see how many people have come to support others.

“It’s wonderful. I mean, you watch all the evil in the news right now. It’s great to see the good,” Thomas said.

The fundraiser is running through the weekend.

