MicroMania Film Festival begins

NORTH BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — How many films can you watch over the next three weeks? Well when they’re just five minutes long, probably a lot of them.

The 3rd annual MircoMania Film Festival is happening now through September 19th, at different spots across Western New York. It began today with 12 films at the Haudenosaunee Micro-Short Film Program at the Birchfield Penny Art Center.

The multi-event festival was founded by local film maker, Lukia Costello. “It didn’t take very long for me to realize that a film two minutes and under, really wasn’t going to be able to compete with a short film up to 45 min in length,” she said. “So it made sense for me to make something dedicated to films of five minutes and under.”

Those involved say this home grown film festival was created to encourage new voices to try out short filmmaking. It’s put on by Spark Filmmakers Collaborative.

67 films have been submitted and there’s a reason they fit in that time frame. “Because films five minutes and under cost less to produce,” said Costello. “Allowing anyone with a video enabled device and some guidance to do so.”

You can even find them online and watch in the comfort of your own home. And don’t worry, if you weren’t able to check it out today, they are putting on a few more events over the next few weeks.

Sept. 12 MicroMania@Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology (family friendly) – w filmmakers in attendance for casual Q&As – supported by Buffalo Common Council president Pridgen’s office – masks required Sept. 18 MicroMania@Five Points Bakery – outdoors w beer and snacks available for purchase – https://fb.me/e/iizzjeDsH – Supported by Buffalo Common Councilman David Rivera Sept. 19 MicroMania@Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center – indoor theater – https://fb.me/e/SFNOlIYP – masks required $5 MicroMania Video on Demand – view our full 67 film program from the device of you choice. All proceeds support Spark Filmmakers Collaborative – this is still in the process of creation

Free Virtual Events – created to support aspiring and established indie filmmakers:

1:1 film project mentoring , Video Editing Basics, Color Grading Basics, 5 Takeaways – Documentary in Development, Micro Grant Writing Workshops

For more information, head to MicroManiaFilms.com.