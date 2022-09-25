BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Museum of Science celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month on Sunday.

The Hispanic Heritage Council pulled out all the stops with a cooking demonstration, creating the classic Spanish cuisine. There were also salsa lessons for those who wanted to get moving. This was also a way to raise funds for a $10 million center for the Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute.

“In the process of creating a Hispanic Heritage Institute which is something you haven’t seen here in the Western New York. So providing a place where people can feel the heritage, and others can learn about it, it’s one of the most important things you can do is teach history, teach people about people, and what better why by showing cooking those flavors, those smells, by dancing,” said Maritza Vega, the vice president of the Hispanic Heritage Council.

The Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute is expected to open in two years. For more information, click here.