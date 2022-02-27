BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A national effort is helping to raise funds for Indigenous cancer research through beer sales.

Flying Bison Brewing Company teamed up with 44 other brewers across the country to participate in the “Native Land” beer campaign. They sold a specialty beer, titled “Native Land,” in order to raise funds for Indigenous cancer research at Roswell Park.

The campaign was a huge success, as they managed to sell out of the beer in just three hours, raising around $1,500.

“So we definitely had some Indigenous colleagues and friends and family nearby,” said Josie Raphaelito, research project coordinator from the Center for Indigenous Cancer Research. “But there were also just some new faces who hadn’t been to Flying Bison before and were curious about the IPA. Yeah, everyone was very excited and loved the beer.”

All of the proceeds from Flying Bison’s sales will go to Roswell Park.