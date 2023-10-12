BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a bison statue was stolen over the summer, its replacement is now standing with the rest of the statues on Niagara Street.

The founder of the Hispanic Heritage Council, Casimiro Rodriguez, volunteered to replace the statue if the missing one was not found after it was taken. He said that he is grateful to have a statue back in its place.

“It’s a welcoming point. We have the U.S. flag with the Erie County bicentennial flag. We have the marker recognizing the area. In the summer we fix the flower beds by local volunteers,” Rodriguez said. “This is a show of pride here for the area.”

The original statues were first purchased in 2017 for around $5,000.