“Kuleta Pamoja” festival aims to serve the community, open every Saturday through September

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A brand new summer festival that aims to bring people together kicked off today at buffalo’s Johnnie B Wiley Sports Pavilion.

It’s called “Kuleta Pamoja,” after the Swahili term that means “come together.”

The weekly festival will now happen every Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., through September. Kuleta Pamoja has a vendors market, farmers market, showcases local talent with live music and more.

The director of the sports pavilion said choosing Johnnie B. Wiley as the location of the event was strategic.

“Everyone can get to it, and of course Johnnie B Wiley served as a servant to the community, which is absolutely what we intend to do, which is serve the community,” said Cedric Holloway, director, Johnnie B Wiley Sports Pavilion.

Those behind this festival hope it serves as a social, economical and cultural outlet for people. Throughout Kuleta Pamoja, organizers will also work to register kids for several free little leagues offered throughout the summer.