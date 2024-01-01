WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — With the new year comes a new chapter in our lives, and many are planning new resolutions for the year that lies ahead.

“Obviously one is to shed off a few pounds like everybody else does at this time of year, and just wish for peace for the world,” Tonawanda resident Kevin Hans said.

“Let’s just say I lost my life partner, and my New Year’s resolution, after February, I do not count months anymore,” Sandie Romano, who lost her husband of 54 years, Gary, said. “His famous words, ‘I choose to live’ — that’s my mantra.”

“Probaly try to travel more, do more stuff together because we just got married,” newlyweds Carmelita and Kyle Vandegnachte said. “I guess a little healthier, cook more at home ad I guess hit the gym more, stuff like that.”

While many of us seem hopeful of these new set expectations in the beginning of the year, according to Drive Research, 38 percent of people make resolutions each year, but only 9 percent stick to them.

For advice on how to help keep these new resolutions, News 4 spoke to Nicole Chumsky, founder and owner of “Be Embodied” which provides mental, physical and spiritual services all under one roof.

“If we’re not looking at all those components, it makes it a lot harder to make any progress in just one area,” Chumsky said. “If you take care of your mental health first, and you become a happy individual, and a grounded individual the rest will fall into place.”

Chumsky tells us they’re seeing more people focusing on their mental health this year, and that having your mind set on the intentions of your resolutions can help lead to success.

“Resolutions that are goal-oriented, we want to make sure those are measurable, small, obtainable, reasonable, and timely,” Chumsky said. “But it’s also important if you’re trying to make a lifestyle change, that you focus more on intentions. Intentions is a practice that I get up everyday — and I re-commit to.”

Other ways she recommends to help obtain your resolutions:

Change your mindset from “I should” to “I want to”

Focus on what these changes would mean to you

Instead of focusing on perfection focus on excellence

Give yourself an 80-20 percent rule: 80 percent do what you set out to do, and 20 percent give yourself grace

Surround yourself with others who share similar goals

Chumsky added that New Year’s helps bring in business, as they see a physical health boom in business until February, and a mental health boom until March, due to the times of stress and grief around the holidays, and the weather in Western New York.

If you’re looking for assistance from “Be Embodied” she encourages you to call them at 716-931-9037 for their Kenmore Office, or 716-906-3770 for their Williamsville office. Visit their website here for more information.