BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — To celebrate Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring, News 4 will be volunteering Thursday and Friday with FeedMore WNY to help provide food to children in need.
News 4 will be taking part in FeedMore’s Backpack Program, which involves putting together bags of food consisting of vegetables, fruits, chicken, snacks and more to help children who don’t have enough to eat when school is out.
The volunteer work is part of a nationwide initiative by Nexstar stations to give back to their local communities.
FeedMore WNY makes sure that people in four counties across WNY have enough to eat, and News 4 has been helping the organization’s mission since 2017. The organization was instrumental in getting food to the community last summer while the Tops on Jefferson Avenue was closed following the Buffalo mass shooting.
As of Thursday afternoon, News 4 has compiled six pallets of food, including 720 bags, with plenty more to follow through other volunteer groups.
If you are interested in volunteering with FeedMore WNY, you can find out more information here.
Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.