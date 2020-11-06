News 4 gives presentation to Niagara County Sheriff’s Office

(WIVB) – Our News 4 team had a special opportunity to help shape the future of the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

Melanie Orlins and Luke Moretti gave a presentation to the lieutenants and sergeants about the role media plays in stories about police matters.

As we’ve seen over the past year, some stories have involved a lot of controversy, specifically between police and the community.

The group had a healthy discussion about stories involving excessive force and positive ways the media and police have worked together to solve missing persons cases and violent crime.