News 4 nominated for five New York Emmy Awards

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 63rd annual New York Emmy® Awards nominations were Tuesday and News 4 Buffalo was nominated in the following categories:

  • MORNING NEWSCAST: MEDIUM MARKETS (50-100+)
    • News 4 Wakeup Elmwood Ave Fire (WIVB-TV). Lisa Polster, News Director
  • HISTORICAL/CULTURAL: NEWS
    • Honor Flight: A Mission With Meaning (WIVB-TV). Jacquie Walker, Anchor/Reporter; Dan Holland, Photographer/Editor
  • PROMOTION: NEWS PROMO – CAMPAIGN
    • Most Accurate Man Campaign (WIVB). James Carriero, Producer & Editor
  • SET DESIGN
    • News 4 New Set (WIVB-TV). Lisa Polster, News Director
  • TALENT: REPORTER – SPECIALTY ASSIGNMENT
    • Luke Moretti (WIVB-TV). Luke Moretti, Reporter

The winners will be announced on April 18 in New York City. 

