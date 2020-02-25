News 4 nominated for five New York Emmy Awards

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 63rd annual New York Emmy® Awards nominations were Tuesday and News 4 Buffalo was nominated in the following categories:

MORNING NEWSCAST: MEDIUM MARKETS (50-100+) News 4 Wakeup Elmwood Ave Fire (WIVB-TV). Lisa Polster, News Director

HISTORICAL/CULTURAL: NEWS Honor Flight: A Mission With Meaning (WIVB-TV). Jacquie Walker, Anchor/Reporter; Dan Holland, Photographer/Editor

PROMOTION: NEWS PROMO – CAMPAIGN Most Accurate Man Campaign (WIVB). James Carriero, Producer & Editor

SET DESIGN News 4 New Set (WIVB-TV). Lisa Polster, News Director

TALENT: REPORTER – SPECIALTY ASSIGNMENT Luke Moretti (WIVB-TV). Luke Moretti, Reporter



The winners will be announced on April 18 in New York City.