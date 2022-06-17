BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the past two days, the News 4 team packed food boxes at FeedMore Western New York.

It’s part of Nexstar Media Group’s Founder’s Day of Caring.

In total, the News 4 team packed 1,518 backpacks and 504 emergency food kits.

The backpacks are part of a yearlong program where students receiving free lunch at school can also take a bag of food home each weekend.

The emergency food kits are for the emergency response distribution efforts on Buffalo’s East Side, following the mass shooting on May 14.

FeedMore has been able to distribute $3.5 million worth of food since the attack at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue, on top of the efforts they do annually.

“This is the second year I’m doing this it’s always a good time I always enjoy coming out here and helping out at FeedMore,” said News 4 Reporter Sarah Minkewicz.

The News 4 team volunteered in the warehouse, preparing food to go directly to families.

FeedMore’s Chief Communications Officer Collin Bishop said there’s a waitlist to volunteer in the warehouse right now but there are other areas where people can pitch in including Meals on Wheels.

“Those are Monday through Friday, it’s a couple of hours you can register and take on a route that’s in the neighborhood close to where you live,” Bishop said.

FeedMore also has a community garden in which residents can visit and learn to grow their own food.

There’s also the farm market truck which drives around selling fresh produce at cheap rates.

Helping out this wonderful organization was the perfect way to spend our Founder’s Day.

“Being out in the community covering stories we see some of the issues families are dealing with especially with food insecurity so it’s nice to be able to be here to help them out and give back a little bit,” said News 4 Chief Photographer Chris Broadbent.

“People are excited, they’re having a good time, and they’re doing good in the community,” said News 4 Vice President and General Manager Joe Abouzeid.

Anyone looking to volunteer at FeedMore can sign up online or call them directly at 716-822-2002.

