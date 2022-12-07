BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With Black History Month less than two months away, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority and WNY Urban Arts Collective are looking for local artists to create a design celebrating Black Excellence to be showcased on Metro buses.

The deadline to submit artwork is midnight on Dec. 22. Submissions will be reviewed by a selection committee starting on Dec. 27, with artists being notified starting Jan. 2. All Western New York artists are encouraged to submit a design, which can be new or pre-existing.

The theme for the campaign is “Black Inventors,” and artists are encouraged to be creative and inspiring, as the artwork will be seen daily by people using Metro services. Selected artists will be paid a flat fee for their work and completed designs should be sent to local artist, John Baker at presbaker.wny.uac@gmail.com.

Submission Requirements

Artists are required to submit the following for consideration:

Name Address Phone Number Email Title of image Description of proposed artwork Bio Artwork JPEG format file attachment Save file as: firstname_lastname_JAI_Proposal.jpg (jpeg)

“By creating vibrant artwork for our bus, we hope to generate feelings of pride and continue to expand NFTA-Metro’s public art experiences while spotlighting local talent,” the NFTA said in a release.

More information about the contest can be found at this link.