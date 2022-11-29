BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The NFTA is teaming up with FeedMore WNY for a holiday food drive across Western New York.
From now until December 20, they will be collecting non-perishable food and canned goods to help those in need.
The following items are most requested:
- canned goods
- pasta
- rice
- cereal
- peanut butter
- stuffing mix
Donation binds will be located at the following locations:
- NFTA Metro Customer Center, 181 Ellicott Street (Mon-Fri, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
- Buffalo Airport Fire House, 120 Amherst Villa Road (anytime)
