BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The NFTA is teaming up with FeedMore WNY for a holiday food drive across Western New York.

From now until December 20, they will be collecting non-perishable food and canned goods to help those in need.

The following items are most requested:

  • canned goods
  • pasta
  • rice
  • cereal
  • peanut butter
  • stuffing mix

Donation binds will be located at the following locations:

  • NFTA Metro Customer Center, 181 Ellicott Street (Mon-Fri, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
  • Buffalo Airport Fire House, 120 Amherst Villa Road (anytime)

New on WIVB.com

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.