BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The NFTA is teaming up with FeedMore WNY for a holiday food drive across Western New York.

From now until December 20, they will be collecting non-perishable food and canned goods to help those in need.

The following items are most requested:

canned goods

pasta

rice

cereal

peanut butter

stuffing mix

Donation binds will be located at the following locations:

NFTA Metro Customer Center, 181 Ellicott Street (Mon-Fri, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Buffalo Airport Fire House, 120 Amherst Villa Road (anytime)