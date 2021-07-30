Niagara County law enforcement agencies holding recruitment event to help diversify departments

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara Falls Police Department and Niagara County Sheriff’s Office are teaming up to host a recruitment event on Saturday.

The event will take place at Christ Redemption Church in the city of Niagara Falls from 1p.m. to 3p.m.

Some people planning to sign up for the exam say they live in the city of Niagara Falls and they want to make a change in their community.

Sydny Booze said she’s been preparing for this since she was a little girl. She’s already taken a corrections exam and now wants to become an officer. Right now she takes calls at the police department and she’s ready to take the next step.

“I feel like we need good people in this field. Especially growing up in the city you have a better idea of what you’re gonna be dealing with and how to handle those situations,” Booze said.

That’s exactly why legislator Owen Steed organized the event.

“We’ve seen what was going on last year, particularly in the minority community, in order to solve some of these problems we need to get involved,” Steed said.

People who attend will get to talk to police officers one-on-one about the job.

Anyone ages 19-34 can show up. Officers will help them sign up for the test which is on September 18 for both the police department and sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Michael Filicetti said applications are down and recruitment is more important now than ever.

“We’re trying to diversify our police agencies make sure we represent the communities we’re policing,” the sheriff said. “I think its important we go into different neighborhoods and show it is a good job, it’s a great career, that we need good police officers in the community and we need them to be part of the solution.”

Sheriff Filicetti also said diversifying the departments is part of both of the agency’s police reform and reinvention plans.

Rachel Rose will also be taking the test. She said she’s doing it for the kids.

“That is really a big thing for me, the youth saying, ‘oh hey look she’s from Niagara Falls and she’s doing it. so can we,'” Rose said. “There has to be something different than what they see or what they’re used to.”

The deadline to sign up for the sheriff’s office exam is August 6 and for the police department the cutoff is August 12. The sheriff said you can cross-file applications, meaning you can take one exam and be on all the lists.