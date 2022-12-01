NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls firefighters will be carrying on a 28-year-old tradition on Saturday, hosting their annual Toy Fund telethon.

According to Firefighters Local 714, the event will be held at Niagara Falls High School and feature local musicians, dancers, and more, with an appearance by Santa Claus himself at 5 p.m.

Children will have the opportunity to talk to Santa and receive an early Christmas gift. There will also be a basket auction running throughout the telethon, which runs from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

“Please stop by, make a donation and check out some of the great performers Niagara has to offer,” the announcement said.

The telethon will also feature new events and the Dirty Bird food truck will be on site for attendees to grab a bite. The event will host local eateries, who will be selling chicken wings, and there will be a chicken wing contest at 6:45 p.m.