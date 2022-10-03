BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the past several years, WNY Property Kings owners Kyle and Alisha King have been bringing scares to the community for a good cause through Niagara Nightmares.

They have raised more than $20,000 for local charities over the years and this year are partnering with Sweet Buffalo Rocks. This year, the haunt will be held at 5368 Townline Road in Sanborn.

Kyle and Alisha were joined by Kim LaRussa of Sweet Buffalo on Monday to talk about it more.

You can watch the full interview above. For more information, click here.