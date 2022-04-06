BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Nichols School robotics team will be representing Buffalo on the global stage.

They’re heading to Houston for the FIRST Robotics Competition World Championship.

Team Electric Mayhem built a robot in just eight weeks for the competition and their hard work is paying off.

The robotics team is an afterschool program for grades 9-12.

The seniors on the team made worlds two years ago, during their freshman year, but they haven’t been able to do much the past two years during the pandemic.

“We’ve worked really hard on this robot this year so I’m excited that we get to show it off to everyone else in the world who’s made it to this competition,” said robot director Ben Robare.

They’ve been practicing the game they’ll play at worlds with their robot.

“There’s an autonomous period where it has to be completely self-controlled code, from there it picks up giant tennis balls from the ground and throws them into a funnel. And then it’s driver controlled, so you play three-on-three with two other robots on your alliance and then you keep throwing the balls in trying to get the most points,” said outreach director Emmy Franz.

After the ball game, the final part of the competition is for the robot to climb the monkey bars. This team climbs to the highest bar for bonus points.

The team also competed in two regional competitions over the past few weeks, winning the highest award at both.

But the team’s awards mentor Mo Elhelw said it isn’t only about the robot.

“It’s the Regional Chairman’s Award, it’s really derived from community impact and it’s a sign of a well-established program that is truly making a difference,” he said.

The students on the team said it’ll be tough to win worlds among 600 of the best teams across the globe but the experience is a win enough.

“That process of collaboration is really important to learn how the real world works and that’s sort of what we learned this year,” said Robare.

“This team is like my second family so really I know we’ve put in so much effort and to see that pay off is just incredible,” Franz said.

The team heads to Houston for the competition on April 20.

