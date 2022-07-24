BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The North Park Theatre held their ninth annual studio Ghibli Hayao Miyazak chalk contest this weekend.

Anime fans from across Western New York came out and put there passions on the pavement to create beautiful chalk designs. The theme this year were the works of Hayao Miyazak and Dragon Ball franchises.

“Its wonderful to see all the great artists that are in Buffalo. Buffalo has just so much talent and its always a great surprise to see just the depth of it and all the new things they bring to the contest each year,” said Christopher Dearing, the marketing director for the North Park Theatre.

Final judging and winners will be announced at 9 p.m. Sunday outside North Park Theatre.