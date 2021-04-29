Notre Dame Academy raises money for fallen NYS Trooper Joseph Gallagher

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Notre Dame Academy and City of Buffalo Common Council Member Christopher Scanlon are working together to raise money for causes in remembrance of late New York State Trooper Joseph Gallagher.

The South Buffalo native passed away in March after suffering for years from a traumatic brain injury. He sustained the injury on the job while helping a disabled motorist in Long Island when Gallagher was hit by a vehicle. The incident happened on December 8, 2017.

Notre Dame Academy is hosting a “Dress Down Day” to raise money for a GoFundMe started by Gallagher’s family. The funds will be donated to the Signal 30 Benefit Fund, assisting NYS Police members and their families experiencing difficult times. Funds will also go to the Save the Sullivans campaign, benefiting repairs to the USS The Sullivans at the Buffalo Naval Park.

Students at Notre Dame are being encouraged to donate a minimum of $1.00 to the GoFundMe to wear casual clothes on Friday for Dress Down Day. Council Member Scanlon has pledged to match the amount raised during Dress Down Day.

So far over $5,000 has been raised in honor of Trooper Gallagher. Anyone can donate to the GoFundMe by clicking here.

Trooper Gallagher’s brother says the fundraising effort by Notre Dame Academy and Council Member Scanlon has deeply touched their family.

“We, the family of Trooper Joseph Gallagher, are immensely touched by the kindness and

generosity of the students of Notre Dame Academy and Council Member Chris Scanlon” said

Rev. Martin F. Gallagher, Trooper Gallagher’s brother.

“In my brief time assigned to the parish of Our Lady of Charity, I have witnessed firsthand the excellence of character of the students at NDA, as well as their commitment to many charitable causes. This excellence of character is reflected in their willingness to honor a South Buffalo native and trooper who dedicated his life to serving our community. We are also very grateful for the support of Council Member Chris Scanlon, who has so generously agreed to match any funds raised by this event. Council Member Scanlon, who was a classmate of my brother at Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School, has also dedicated his life to serving our community in the important work of local government. My family and I are especially thankful for his leadership and kindness as he joins us in honoring my brother, NYS Trooper Joseph Gallagher.”