WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York’s Special Olympics are kicking off their summer sports season here in Western New York, hosting the western region basketball competition in Williamsville.

Athletes at the Clearfield Recreation Center are preparing for this Summer’s Special Olympic state game. This will be the first Special Olympics summer games held since 2019.

Some of the athletes competing at the center will also represent Team New York in the national competition in Orlando, Fla.