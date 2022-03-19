BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Saturday marked the return of a great tradition, the “Old Neighborhood” St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Many people lined the sidewalks on South Park Avenue and streets near the Valley Community Center for the return of the parade, which was canceled the past two years due to COVID. This year’s parade kicked off at noon and ran through the Valley and Old First Ward neighborhoods. Many people who attended were just happy to be able to get together again.

“Its great to be back out,” parade goer Gary Przewozny said. “After last year, with the hiatus, it’s great to be out celebrating.”

“It’s a great day in Buffalo,” added Sherrie Przewozny. “The parade is back, we’re so happy and its beautiful out. A little rain, but that’s okay. We’ll take that.”

The parade also serves as a big fundraiser for the Valley Community Association’s programs and services each year.