Only two days left to help “Rock Out Hunger” with 97 Rock

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There are only two days left to participate in 97 Rock’s 16th annual Operation: Rock Out Hunger food drive.

DJ Jickster has been living in the FeedMore WNY trailer at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital for a week. News 4’s Dave Greber will be there overnight with Jickster and you can catch them both on Wake Up! Monday morning as they collect food and money for those in need.

“We know that things are tough for some people and those that have should share. So if you can help out even a little bit, hope you can still get out here and help this great cause and help feed Western New York,” said Larry Norton, former 97 Rock morning host.

The drive wraps up Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

