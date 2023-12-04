BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Totally Buffalo Cares is asking for your help bringing “Hope for the Holidays” to local babies at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

“We made a trip to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center recently and we heard some really sad stories about some of these families, some of these moms and babies who really do not have anything when they leave the hospital,” said Mary Friona of Totally Buffalo Cares.

To help families like these, the organization donated “Bags of Love” with some essential items like blankets, onesies and nail care kits to families at NFMMC.

Now, Totally Buffalo Cares is asking for your help in bringing some holiday cheer to other families in need.

During its “Hope for the Holidays” drive, the organization is asking for donations of baby pajamas and holiday outfits for newborns at the Niagara Falls hospital.

“We would like to get these moms and the babies little Christmas outfits to take home,” Friona said.

Friona touted the impact of the donations on some of the families Totally Buffalo Cares has served.

“For some of these women, they are all alone. Some of them are homeless, some of them live in hotels,” she said. “Just knowing they’re not alone means the world to them.”

In addition to the holiday outfit drive, Totally Buffalo Cares is in the midst of its Holiday Toy Drive benefitting Response to Love Center. To learn more about these initiatives, click here.

Friona joined News 4 at 7 alongside Sweet Buffalo’s Kimberly LaRussa Monday to talk about the holiday outreach campaign. Watch the full interview in the video player above.